Hyundai registers highest-ever December sales: Increases market share for second consecutive year

Hyundai has also emerged as one of the most preferred brands for SUVs in the country and all-new Creta and Venue leading sales charts.

By:January 1, 2021 3:11 PM

Hyundai today announced that it has registered the highest ever December month sales in the month of December 2020. The manufacturer recorded total sales of 47,400 units, which is up by 25 percent of year-on-year growth compared to 37.953 units in the same period the previous year. The company also states that the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue have been leading sales charts in the compact SUV segment. This is the second year in succession when the company has expanded its market share in the country.

Hyundai also happens to be the largest exporter of passenger cars in India and it also introduced three new products in the market in 2020, that include the Hyundai Aura compact sedan in January, the new Hyundai Creta in March, and the recently-launched third-generation Hyundai i20.

The Aura replaced Hyundai Xcent in the sub-four-metre sedan segment, providing a much-needed refresher to the segment and the new i20 has raked in healthy sales numbers since its launch in November 2020. The Creta continues to be a hot favourite in the compact SUV segment.

Also read: All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

Right from the introduction of innovative initiatives such as Click-to-Buy and Hyundai Mobility Membership to the launch of Aura, all-new Creta, spirited new Verna, the new Tucson and the all-new i20 coupled with multiple powertrain options, Hyundai has redefined experiences to give customers superior products & services in every segment, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

