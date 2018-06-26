Hyundai Creta’s British rival MG RX5 spotted testing in India: Features and expected price

Chinese owned British brand MG Motor will begin its India operations starting mid-2019 and has confirmed that it will launch a new vehicle in India every year starting next year and the first product with which it will begin its innings in India will be an SUV. Growing popularity of SUVs in India made it obvious for the British marque that has acquired General Motors' Halol plant in 2017. MG Motor India is confident that its first vehicle (SUV) will be rolled-out ahead of the planned scheduled during the second quarter of 2019.

Now the MG RX5 SUV has been spotted testing in India wearing a heavy camouflage. The MG RX5 is a compact SUV and takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500 and expect the prices of this MG SUV to be aggressive when launched in India. The MG RX5 SUV is already on sale in global markets including Brazil, China and Middle-East. The SUV is likely to be MG Motors first launch in India in 2019.

MG Motor India acquired General Motors' Halol plant and is currently upgrading the plant to have a new press shop and modified assembly lines to facilitate faster rollout of new products. The company is also supporting Indian government's 'Make-In-India' initiative by promising to have higher localised content on its vehicles. MG Motor India has also initiated talks with local auto component suppliers for parts procurement. The company will invest Rs 5,000 crores in India over next six years.

MG RX5 SUV gets an aggressive front face with LED DRLs and horizontal front chrome grille. The Indian version of this SUV is likely to host a larger V-shaped grille. Expect premium interiors with a dual-tone colour finished dash along with an infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auty. Expect dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control and hill descent control to be standard on this SUV. The MG RX5 sold in the Middle-Eastern market is powered by a 1.6L and 2.0L petrol engine both mated to a 6-Speed auto gearbox. Expect the SUV in India to get a diesel variant too.

Expect the price of the new MG SUV to be around Rs 14 lakh (Ex-Showroom) in India. MG Motor India is also close to finalising its dealers in India and expect a grand launch in the second quarter of 2019.

Image Credit: Team-BHP