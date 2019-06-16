Hyundai Creta waiting period goes down: Here is how you can get yours early

Hyundai Creta, the leader in the compact SUV segment, during the month of May 2019, stood as the largest selling SUV, across the utility vehicle segments in India. It even surpassed the numbers of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which though a segment below, held this position since a very long time. This compact SUV from Hyundai currently demands a waiting period, which depends upon which variant you choose and if it is a petrol or a diesel. However, due to the availability of stocks, waiting period for select variants and colours have gone down. For instance, upon Express Drives contacting a few Hyundai dealerships, came to know that if you opt for the colour white, there are chances that you may get immediate delivery, no matter which variant or derivative you choose. That said, buyers opting for silver or grey colour, will have to wait a little bit longer. Then again, the situation differs from dealership to dealership.

The Hyundai Creta, currently running in its first generation iteration in India as well as abroad (with a mid-life facelift in 2018), is soon going to get a second generation update. The same has already been revealed in its Chinese-spec avatar and we expect the same to launch in India sometime later next year. Apart from featuring an all-new exterior and interior design, the next-gen Hyundai Creta is also going to get a new engine line-up. Reportedly, both the petrol, as well as the diesel engine, is going to be 1.5-litres, BS6 compliant units. Just as the current iteration, the new Hyundai Creta will continue to be offered with manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Prices of the next-generation Hyundai Creta are likely to go up. There have been speculations that this SUV is going to get a 7-seater variant, in addition to the standard 5-seat variant as well. Its competition will continue to include Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Kia Seltos.