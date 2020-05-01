Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which one offers better interior and feature

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are pretty identical underneath sharing the same underpinning. But, each has their USPs and drawbacks. We take look at the interior and feature offerings to see which is better.

The all-new Creta will feature a dual-tone cabin with a fully redesigned dashboard. At the centre the dashboard is a brand new infotainment touchscreen system that comes with Hyundai BluleLink Connect 1.5 with a virtual assistant. The SUV will also feature a panoramic sunroof, ventilated cooled seats at the front, wireless charging, and USB ports at the front and rear.

When the Hyundai Creta was first introduced, it took the Indian market by storm. Offering just the right size vehicle in one of the most popular price brackets, with no credible rivals, the Creta had free reign over the segment gathering over 4.5 lakh customers in India alone. It was until Hyundai’s sister brand – Kia, came to the Indian market and swept the rug from under the Creta’s feet with the brand new Seltos.

Once the Kia Seltos arrived in India in August 2019, within a matter of a few months Kia became one of the largest automakers in the market with just one model on offer. The Seltos offered better equipment and features, sharper styling and connected features. But, in March 2020, Hyundai introduced the all-new second-generation Creta that offered most of the features that the Seltos does, but threw in a few more for good measure. This sort of made a level playing field for both the Creta and Seltos. So here is an in-depth look at their interiors and their feature offerings to find out exactly how they are different if they are at all.

Creta vs Seltos Interior Dimensions

To start with the cabin, the vehicle’s dimensions play a vital role when it comes to interior space. The Seltos is marginally wider by 10mm which means that the shoulder room in the Seltos would be slightly better. However, the Creta is taller by 15mm. which would mean that it would offer better headroom. But the wheelbase for both models is identical. Thus legroom for both the Creta and the Seltos would be pretty evenly matched.

Creta vs Seltos Interior Design

As for the design of the interior, the Seltos has gone the sporty route while the new Creta offers more sober tones. Both the Creta and Seltos are offered with the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the Creta offers a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, while the Seltos uses a 7-inch digital MID but with analogue Speedometer and Tachometer dials. However, the MID on the Seltos offer blind-spot camera displays which the Creta lacks, Also the Seltos offers head-up display which the Hyundai misses out on.

Hyundai Creta Interior

Creta vs Seltos Features

Depending on the variants, both, the Creta and Seltos can be equipped with either all-black or black and beige interior trim options. The quality of both seem at par, the design of the dashboard of the Seltos feels a little more upmarket than the Creta. One major difference between the Creta and the Seltos that seems to be crucial to Indian consumers are sunroofs, While the Seltos offers an electric powered sunroof, the Creta does one better by offering a glass panoramic sunroof. While this eats a little into the headroom in the rear, as we mentioned before, the Creta offers more headroom as standard. But the added sunroof eats into the headroom, thus levelling it out against the Seltos.

Creta vs Seltos Safety Features

The safety features offered between the Creta and Seltos, the latter may seem to have an upper hand. Up to 6 airbags are offered in both models and disc brakes on all four wheels are also offered with ABS and EBD. But other features are not identical in both. The Seltos comes with front and rear parking sensors, while the Creta only offers rear parking sensors. The Seltos offers 360-degree view camera, while the Creta only offers a reversing camera. The Creta has an electrician hand brake, while the Seltos uses an old-fashioned manual one. But the Seltos also has blind-spot monitoring, which the Creta does not. However, drive modes, traction modes and tyre pressure monitors are offered on both vehicles.

Kia Seltos Interior



Creta vs Seltos Connected Features

While both the Creta and Seltos are connected cars, with Kia offering UVO Connect and Hyundai offering BlueLink, the Hyundai is slightly more advanced being a newer model with upgraded software. While you can remotely start both cars from your smartphone, the Seltos is limited to automatic variants only. The Creta can perform the same with a manual transmission (when left in neutral only). Additionally, you can open the panoramic sunroof of the Creta with voice activation which you cannot do with the Seltos. Air purifiers are also offered on both models, but the Creta offers rear passenger controls for the air-purifier settings as well.

When it comes to powertrains, both models offer identical engines which include the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that develop 115hp. Meanwhile, the Creta Turbo and the Seltos GT-Line petrol is offered with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 140hp on tap. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT on both cars.

Price-wise, both the Creta and the Seltos offer similar kit at nearly the same price point. If someone’s must-have features in a car include a Panoramic Sunroof and more clever connected car features, then the Creta seems to be the one to go for. However, for a similar price, the Seltos seems to offer more active and passive safety features along with sportier styling with more everyday usable features. The Seltos does seem to make a good case for itself against the new Creta as well.

