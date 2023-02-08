Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison — which one of the two should you pick? They have the same engine, platform, and features. Here’s your guide to choosing between the Creta and the Seltos.

Two of the closest vehicles in the Indian market are the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. So close that they share the same platform, engine and gearbox options, and in fact, they are from the same company. However, both are successful products and not mere rebadged vehicles like what Renault and Nissan did with some of their previous models.

This, at times, leaves customers thinking about which of the two to buy, while some suggest one is better than the other. So what is it? Is the Hyundai Creta better than the Kia Seltos, or is either one of them just fine? Let’s take a deeper look.

Design and dimension

As mentioned earlier, the Creta and the Seltos are based on the exact platform, however, they have their unique design language. The Hyundai Creta features more flowing lines with an upside-down headlight setup, a large grille with vertical slats, and a complex LED tail lamp setup. The overall design gives customers mixed opinions, but takers are many.

This brings us to the Kia Seltos, which features a sharp design, quite the opposite of that of the Creta. While the Creta features a complex tail light design, the Seltos gets a complex headlight unit, while its sleeker grille gives it a butch look. The sleek tail lamps add to the overall sporty look of the Seltos.

Dimensions Creta Seltos Length 4300 mm 4315 mm Width 1790 mm 1800 mm Height 1635 mm 1620 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2610 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 190 mm Boot Space 433 litres 433 litres

When looking at dimensions, both vehicles are similar, apart from marginal differences in the width and height. Both, the Creta and the Seltos have the exact wheelbase and ground clearance.

Exterior and interior features

Hyundai Creta interior

On the features front, the Hyundai Creta runs on 17-inch wheels, features LED lighting, front and rear skid plates, dual exhaust tips on select models, and roof rails. Inside, the list is extensive, which includes wireless charging, a sunroof, ventilated seats, a choice of either a two-tone or all-black interior, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric tailgate, and a powered driver’s seat amongst others.

The infotainment system offered is either an 8 or a 10.2-inch unit depending on the variant, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, Bose speakers, and a lengthy list of connected car tech.

Kia Seltos interior

Moving on to the Seltos, the top-spec model gets 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and tail lamps, roof rails, and red accents on the GT Line to make it look sportier. The inside of the Seltos is similar to the Creta in terms of a lengthy list of features that include a sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, soft-touch materials on the dash, ambient lighting, and a choice of dual-tone or all-black interior.

Infotainment system choices are either a 2DIN audio system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, or a 10.25-inch system. All feature smartphone connectivity, but in different means, while Bose speakers deliver sound. The Kia Seltos gets AI voice commands and connected car tech.

Engine specifications

The Creta is offered in two petrol engine variants and one diesel option, while the Seltos also gets the same. Both engines make identical power, as they are common units. Gearbox options are the same as well.

Engine Specs Petrol Diesel Displacement 1.5-litre | 1.4-litre 1.5-litre Power 113 bhp | 138 bhp 113 bhp Torque 144 Nm | 242 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox MT/AT/iMT/DCT 6MT/6AT

So which one – Creta or the Seltos?

In a bid to make it clear, this has caused more confusion, however, the choice depends. If you are looking for a sporty vehicle, the Kia Seltos is a better pick, but if you think you need something slightly subtle, the Creta is your answer.