Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

Under the Hyundai Nationwide Freedom Drive, the customers can avail special offers on labour, car sanitization and underbody coating for their Hyundai cars from 14th to 21st August, 2020. Here is what all it brings to the table for the Creta, Verna, Grand i10 Nios and more Hyundai car customers.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced its nationwide freedom drive under which customers can avail a lot of benefits. The said drive has commenced at the company’s workshop across the length and breadth of the country. The company says that the Freedom Drive has been launched with an objective to make customers mindful of the periodic maintenance schedule of their vehicles. Under the Hyundai Nationwide Freedom Drive, the customers can avail special offers on labour, car sanitization and underbody coating for their Hyundai cars from 14th to 21st August, 2020. The Hyundai Freedom Drive offers numerous benefits to the customers and these include a free 50-point check & hi-touch points sanitization. Moreover, you get complete interior sanitization packages starting from Rs 599. Apart from this, a 20 percent discount on labour charges is on offer too. Last but certainly on the least, if you go for underbody coating, you get a 15 percent discount as well.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta turbo petrol video review here:

Commenting on the Hyundai Motor India Ltd Freedom Drive, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service said that Hyundai’s philosophy is to be the Lifetime Partner of its customers and Freedom drive is a step towards providing a delightful customer experience. He added that this unique service initiative is aimed at educating customers about periodic maintenance with an intention to provide seamless service experience, enhancing customer’s peace of mind.

With over 1,300 service outlets, HMIL also offers 360° Digital & Contact-less Service. One can online book the service of his or her vehicle through Hyundai Care App and get vehicle status updates via WhatsApp. Moreover, you also get pick & drop from home/office along with online payment facility and a touch-free service experience is ensured for the customers. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

