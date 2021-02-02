Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

Hyundai India is dominating India’s SUV market. The Creta and Venue models have both outsold its closest rivals in January 2021.

By:February 2, 2021 6:18 PM

Hyundai India currently holds the segment leader crown in the compact SUV segment with a total of 24,209 unit sales in January 2021. The automaker’s two SUVs — Creta and Venue models have outsold its direct rivals again last month. In January 2021, Hyundai’s wholesale numbers for the Creta stood at 12,284 units while the Venue recorded 11,779 unit sales. In the compact SUV space, the Creta outsold the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

The closest rival to the Creta is its own sibling the Kia Seltos. Kia in January 2021 was able to push 9,869 units, 2,415 units less than the Creta which is a substantial margin. The Hyundai Venue, however, faces an even more difficult task with a long list of aggressive competitors. The Venue’s segment rivals include the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and the Nissan Magnite.

The closest rivals to the Venue are the Vitara Brezza and the Sonet. Maruti Suzuki’s wholesale numbers show 10,623 units where sold, while Kia sold 8,859 units in January 2021. The battle in the sub-compact SUV space is fierce as the gap between the three leaders isn’t as substantial.

Additionally, the sub-compact and compact SUV segments are the most popular in India. While there are many fighting to grab a piece of the demand, many others are preparing to enter it as well. Renault is gearing up to launch a brand new model — Renault Kiger. It is expected to arrive very soon to rival the Hyundai Venue and others in the segment.

In the compact SUV space, the Creta and Seltos are currently enjoying supremacy. However, the Volkswagen Group will enter the space with the VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. The battle is already hot but is expected to get even hotter soon.

