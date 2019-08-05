Hyundai Creta Sports edition launched: 20 new features and a bit costlier

Hyundai is readying a new Creta for the world. However, for the Indian market, the carmaker has introduced a Sports edition. The Hyundai Creta Sports edition is priced at Rs 12.78 lakh for the petrol and Rs 14.13 lakh for the diesel, ex-Mumbai. Interestingly, these prices are Rs 53,000 over that of the SX petrol and Rs 54,000 over the diesel SX. Needless to mention, both these trims are based on the SX. Not only this, the Sports edition isn't a limited version and instead will continue with the other regular trims.

Prime amongst the changes include specific dual tone paint schemes - white with black roof and black, dual tone bumpers, dark chrome radiator grille, black ORVM, black shark fin antenna, smoked projector headlights and silver roof rails along with front skid plates. There are also 17-inch machined alloy wheels, rear spoiler and chrome dual exhaust tips on offer. Inside, one gets black fabric seat covers, contrast stitching on the leather steering wheel and gear knob, front AC vents with silver finish and a sunroof. Hyundai has also given wireless charging, a height adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control as well as cruise control. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear view camera with grid lines and speed alert warning are part of the safety package.

There are no changes to the BS-IV compliant petrol and diesel engines. The Sports edition can be ordered only with the 1.6-litre petrol/diesel engines and with manual transmissions only. The 123PS/154Nm petrol and 128PS/260Nm diesel are paired to a 6-speed manual.

Hyundai's this move coincides with the introduction of sister concern Kia's Seltos in the Indian market. The launch of the Harrier as well as the Hector has eaten a bit into the Hyundai's sales. However, these feature additions will make sure that the Creta will still stay on top of the food chain for sometime to come. You can also check out how the Creta fares against the Harrier and Hector in our detailed comparison.