Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

2020 Hyundai Creta has surpassed 65,000 bookings within four months of its launch with the diesel variant being more popular. The manufacturer sold 11,549 units of the new Creta in July alone.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced that Hyundai Creta has achieved the 5,00,000 domestic sales milestone, with the new 2020 Creta emerging as the best-selling SUV for three months in a row – May, June and July 2020. The new Creta has received more than 65,000 bookings since its launch in March 2020, of which the diesel variants continue to be more popular and are now at 60% of total bookings. The Made-in-India Creta retails across 88 countries.

Furthermore, Hyundai currently leads the UV segment in India with its four SUVs – new Creta, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Tucson, and Hyundai Kona Electric registering sales of 34,212 Units (April-July, 2020).

2020 Hyundai Creta was launched with options of three engines – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission system options. The 1.5-litre petrol variant of the compact SUV has the option of a CVT system and the diesel variant gets optional AT, and a DCT for the turbo petrol. Hyundai has equipped the Creta with three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, and also three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud. Prices for new Creta start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and range up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

New 2020 Hyundai Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: Rs 11.72 lakh, SX: Rs 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh, 1.5L petrol CVT – SX: Rs 14.94 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: Rs 16.16 lakh, SX(O): Rs 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: Rs 12.77 lakh, SX: Rs 14.51 lakh, SX(O): Rs 15.79 lakh, 1.5L diesel AT – SX: Rs 15.99 lakh, SX(O): Rs 17.2 lakh

Hyundai Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, adding: Hyundai Motor India is continuously strengthening its portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make its customers’ life a happy life, he added.

