Hyundai Creta rivalling Honda mid-size SUV to be unveiled in June 2023

New Honda mid-size SUV India debut in June 2023. The new Honda SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta and will be based on the same platform as the new City.

The Hyundai Creta has been enjoying popularity in the mid-size SUV segment for a long time now. Other SUVs like the Duster came and went, but the Creta has managed to hold its ground well. Now, Honda is planning to take on the Hyundai Creta with its new mid-size SUV, which will be unveiled in June 2023.

The new Honda mid-size SUV is based on the same platform as the Honda City and is specifically designed for India. The new Honda mid-size SUV features a bold, upright grille, sleek headlights, muscular wheel arches, a raked windshield, and chrome touches — the perfect ingredients for an SUV.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the 2023 Honda mid-size SUV will measure approximately 4.3 meters in length. The SUV borrows design language from some of its global models, which is now popular amongst carmakers in India.

Inside, expect the Honda SUV to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, connected car tech, ventilated seats, a sunroof, wireless charging, auto headlights and wipers, steering-mounted controls, and more. Since it’s based on the Honda City’s platform, we can expect good safety as well.

Staying with safety, the SUV will get 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. Expect the new SUV from Honda to carry a five-star safety rating as well.

Powering the new Honda SUV could most likely be the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine from the City, however, retuned to make more power. Honda could also offer a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as per sources but will skip the hybrid engine for now. Gearbox options will include a manual and a CVT.

Honda is likely to unveil the new SUV in June 2023, followed by its launch sometime during the second half of this year. When launched, the Honda will take on the Hyundai Creta – its primary rival – and other mid-size SUVs in the segment like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder.