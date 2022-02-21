Hyundai Creta rival Renault Arkana caught testing in India

The Renault Arkana is seen testing on Indian roads. The coupe-SUV may soon go on sale in the country while making its entry via the CBU route.

The Indian market has SUVs in all design formats. However, a coupe-SUV for the masses remains out of sight. Last year in November, Renault India teased the Arkana coupe-SUV via its social media accounts. Since then, it has been away from the company’s official social media handles. This time around, the SUV has made its appearance on Indian roads.

Image Credit – mukesh_halfbiker

Recent reports claim that the Renault Arkana might enter the Indian market via the CBU route. However, the brand has been tight-lipped about its plans. The model seen on the Indian roads is based on the new CMF-B architecture that also underpins the third-gen Duster sold overseas. The Arkana will rival the high-end trims of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and even premium offerings like VW T-Roc and Jeep Compass.

The coupe-SUV dons an athletic silhouette, which will certainly appeal to the Indian audience. The front-ends don C-shaped LED headlamps with a sportier bumper and muscular bonnet. Although, the best angle to view the Arkana would be its rear-3-quarters. The sloping roofline and stubby tailgate make it look alluring. The Renault Arkana also boasts a nice road presence with its 4,570 mm length, 1,820 mm width, and 1,576 mm height. Well, its dimensions are comparable to the Tata Harrier’s.

Internationally, the Arkana is on sale with two powertrain choices. For entry-level trims, there is a 1.3L turbo-petrol motor that churns out 138 bhp. A more modern E-Tech hybrid setup is also on offer. It uses a 1.6L petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a starter generator. Renault claims that its E-Tech hybrid system offers around 80% of city driving time on electric power only.

Talking of interiors, the Renault Arkana looks stylish on the inside too. It comes loaded with features like a 9.3-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, emergency braking, semi-autonomous driving aid, lane-keeping assist, and lane departure warning.

