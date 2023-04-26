Hyundai Creta rival Citroen C3 Aircross launch tomorrow: New spy images

The new spy images confirm that the Citroen C3 Aircross will be available as a five-and-seven seater.

Citroen is all set to enter the mid-size SUV segment with the all-new C3 Aircross. On the eve of the new SUV’s global debut, new spy shots and details have surfaced. The C3 Aircross is expected to be aggressively priced and will compete against both SUVs and MPVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban and the Kia Carens. Here’s all you need to know about the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Three-row seats and interiors

Image source – Rushlane

There’s been a lot of talk about whether the new C3 Aircross will be offered as a three-row seater and the latest spy images have confirmed that the new SUV will be. The mid-size SUV will also be available as a five-seater. For better cooling, the second row comes with roof-mounted air condition vents with a rotary knob to control the fan speed.

Image source – Rushlane

The dashboard is pretty much the same as the C3 hatchback with a 10-inch infotainment display and chrome finish front AC vents. What’s new is that the SUV is expected to get an all-digital instrument cluster with a tachometer.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Exteriors

Sticking to its design ethos, the C3 Aircross will sport split headlamps like the C3 hatchback and the flagship C5 Aircross SUV. The front nose showcases the double chevron logo with two chrome horizontal lines on both sides. The lower air dam houses the fog lamps and silver-painted faux skid plate. Based on the spy images, the C3 Aircross comes with dual-tone alloy wheels, which is similar to what the C3 hatchback gets as an accessory.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine options

The C3 Aircross will retain both the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines from the C3 hatchback. The NA churns out 81bhp and 115Nm while the turbo has an output of 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. The former motor is mated to a 5-speed manual, while the latter comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. At the moment, there’s no word on an automatic option.