Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of highly popular Creta. While the new Hyundai Creta has become a segment leader, the prices of the compact SUV have risen by up to Rs 62,000, but the base petrol has gotten more affordable. Read on to find out more.

In September 2020, the Hyundai Creta became the best selling SUVs in India. Hyundai India sold 12,323 units of the Creta last month making ti the best selling SUV in the country. Now form October 2020, Hyundai has increased the prices of the Creta for most variants while also revising its variant line up. The revision has affected all three engine options of the Creta — Petrol, Turbo Petrol and the Diesel. A majority of the variants have seen prices increase by Rs 12,000, with one variant seeing a rise by Rs 62,000. But a new introductory variant has been added to the petrol line up with the new Creta 1.5 petrol E model.

New Hyundai Creta 1.5L Petrol Prices

With the introduction of the ‘E’ variant, the Creta 1.5-litre petrol model now starts from Rs 9.82 lakh, making it more affordable by around Rs 17,000. The EX model which is a step above has increased the most up to Rs 62,000 now priced at Rs 10.6 lakh. The remaining models in the range — S, SX, SX CVT and SX (O) CVT have all seen an increase in prices by Rs 12,000. This makes the range-topping 1.5 Petrol SX (O) CVT is priced at Rs 16.27 lakh.

New Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo Petrol Prices

The turbo 1.4-litre T-GDI engine equipped variants have also been revised in terms of prices. The Hyundai Creta 1.4 T-GDI SX DCT and SX (O) DCT models have seen a price increase by Rs 12,000 as well. The SX DCT is priced at Rs 16.28 lakh while the SX (O) DCT is priced at Rs 17.32 lakh.

New Hyundai Creta 1.5L Diesel Prices

The base 1.5-litre diesel Creta E model continues to be priced at Rs 9.9 lakh. However, the remaining diesel range including the EX, S, SX, SX (O), SX AT and SX (O) AT have all seen a prices increase by Rs 12,000. The top-end diesel manual is priced at Rs 15.91 lakh while the automatic is priced at Rs 17.32 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.