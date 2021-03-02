Hyundai Creta once again India’s top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

hyundai creta once again indias top selling suv in february new i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai's best-selling passenger vehicle Creta sold 12,428 units, contributing the most to its total SUV sales of 23,814 units in February 2021.

2020 Hyundai Creta has continued to hold its position as the country’s top-selling SUV in February 2021. Hyundai’s best-selling passenger vehicle Creta sold 12,428 units, contributing the most to its total SUV sales of 23,814 units in the last month. The compact SUV was followed by subcompact Hyundai Venue of which the company sold 11,224 units and the Grand i10 Nios in the third place having sold 10,270 units. The manufacturer also states that sales of its premium hatchback Hyundai i20 are catching on having sold over 9,000 units so far.

In the SUV market, Hyundai is followed by Kia which sold 16,302 units in February 2021, Mahindra that sold 15,256 units and Maruti Suzuki at 14,090 units.

2020 Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine with options of manual and automatic transmission systems. It also gets three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The new 2020 Creta comes with Hyundai’s latest version of BlueLink technology for Internet-connectivity features. It also gets a BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch App through which customers can access their car’s connected services such as remote Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Fuel Level, etc), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and more.

The prices for Hyundai Creta variants spread in three engine options start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

