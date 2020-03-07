Hyundai Creta, India’s most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai India is working full swing in their production line for the all-new Creta which will be launched later this month. We visited Hyundai’s manufacturing facility in Chennai to witness exactly what it takes to build something front a sheet of metal, into a fully specced out automobile.

First introduced in 2015, Hyundai India created a brand new segment and a benchmark with the Creta. Since then it has become India’s most successful urban SUV with over 6.6 lakh units sold worldwide. Among which over 4.5 lakh units found homes in India itself. Five years since its arrival, Hyundai is gearing up in full swing to introduce the second-generation Creta and aims to reset the benchmark and regain the position as the segment leader. We were given access behind the scenes to the Hyundai Motor India’s manufacturing plant in Chennai to watch the all-new Creta being manufactured from the basic sheet metal to a comfortable, drivable automobile.

HMI’s facility in Chennai has been manufacturing vehicles for the last 23 years. the facility spread over 540 acres not only caters to the demands of the Indian market but also exports to 88 other countries across 5 continents. The facility features two assembly lines that cater to multiple models each on the same line and cumulatively, have an annual capacity to manufacture 7.6 lakh vehicles. The Creta is currently being built on the older of the two, which was inaugurated 23 years ago along with many other models. However, all the machinery on the line Hyundai claims is no more than 5 years old. What is astonishing is the number of modern technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence and digitisation that are being employed in the manufacturing process. Each step of the way, we witnessed a massive amount of robots (around 650 in fact) sensors and cameras that are working cohesively to ensure consistency and efficiency.

The Press Shop

The first step of the process is the Press Shop. This is where large heavy machines with die-cast moulds press sheet metal into all the different body and structural panels of the vehicles. A series of robots pick up the steel and place them from one press to another where they are pressed and cut into the desired shapes. Standing near the machines you can feel the ground shaking with the amount of pressure being used while stamping. The panels are then examined at random by trained workmen and stored before they are sent into the body shop. That is the only human touch that is used in the process. Fun fact – The new Creta uses 74.3% advanced high strength steel in its monocoque structure.

The Body Shop

At the body shop, the panels are stacked strategically on racks and placed where more robots pick up the panels from the racks directly and then more robots come together in sequence and start welding with high accuracy and consistency. The body shop uses a total of 220 robots working and communicating with each other, passing along panels to one another even during the welding process where they make up to 4,500 welds on each car. The robots use AI and also machine learning and can tailor themselves to accommodate any required changes in the process. As the panels get welded in series on a conveyor, you can see the structure of the car begin to take shape. There is also now a special machine in the body shop that cuts out the roof panel of the Creta to make space for the panoramic sunroof. Occasionally, a unit at random will be pulled out of the line to be inspected by the 3D scanning team that will use a robotic arm with a scanner to ensure the quality of the metal and the welds made in the body shop is consistent. The body shop is 100% automated with no involvement of humans at all. Watching these robots go on about their task is like sitting in an aquarium, its calming, intriguing, except with a large amount of noise.

The Paint Shop

After the panels are welded, the units are then automatically sent on a connected conveyor to the Paint Shop. Access to this area for obvious reasons – paint fumes and temperatures for the baking process, is restricted. But, we are told the process inside is also fully automated with more robots getting involved and painting each vehicle precisely to the colours that the customer chooses for their liking. The new Creta alone will be offered in 10 different colour option with also two dual-tone combinations as well. Thanks to the automation process, multiple cars and colour combinations can be easily accommodated in an orderly process.

The Engine Assembly

Hyundai India also assembled its engines at the same plant. In the engine assembly area, we witnessed more robots assembling and machining in the Creta’s new 1.5-litre U2 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Before they are stored and sent to the assembly line at the very end of the process, the engines go through a cold run with no ignition to ensure all components are in working order, and then a robotic arm with an image processing camera is used to take pictures of the exterior of the engine to find any anomalies. These robots work with such precision, Hyundai claims maybe one in 1,000 engines are sent for a re-evaluation.

The Assembly Line

Once the cars are painted and the engines are built, they continue on the conveyor into the assembly line. Here is where the human workforce takes over. They fit all the trim panels that arrive in perfect sequence of the vehicles on the line accommodating all the different variants and models. Machines are not entirely out of the picture as they are there to help with the heavy lifting and maintaining efficiency. Everything from the interior, dashboard, trim panels, seats, and the mechanical components, ancillary components, and the marriage of the Creta with its respective engine and transmission takes place. Once everything is in order and all the parts are correctly bolted in, the vehicles are signed off and sent for an inspection and a test drive.

PDI – Pre Delivery Inspection

The final stage of the process is each vehicle is sent for pre-delivery inspection. The vehicles are handed over to the sales team who are responsible to inspect each and every unit that is rolled out of the assembly line. The team have a 150-200 point checklist for each vehicle depending on variants to make sure everything works as well as it is intended to. Once a vehicle is cleared, the team puts the final touches like the badges and then only the Creta is allowed to be sent to is allocated destination on its way to its customer.

Witnessing a vehicle being manufactured is a very satisfying experience. Watching something from simple materials being moulded into a finished product is just simply amazing. All of what we talked about is just one aspect of what goes on in the manufacturing process. In the development process, on the other hand, Hyundai uses a heavy amount of digitisation, artificial intelligence and modern technologies to develop and manufacture parts more easily thanks to the advent of 3D printing.

While we have not experienced the vehicle as a whole yet, what I can tell you that after witnessing the hard work that has gone into the making of a single-vehicle does not look like it has gone in vain. The new Creta like its outgoing model is filled to the brim with technology and lots of toys for a user to play with. The engine line-up backs up with substance to solidify its proposition even further. Whether the all-new Creta will be able to reclaim its title as the leader in the segment is something only time will tell.

