Hyundai Creta gets new feature-list and top-spec SX(O) Executive variant

Hyundai Creta has been updated with a new equipment list as a refresh for the new year. According to a TeamBHP report, not only does the Creta now have new features across the trims, but it is now also available in a new top-spec SX(O) Executive variant. The Creta now comes in a total of six variants - E, E+, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Executive. The range-topping SX variant, which now gets SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Executive trims, has been updated with new LED tail lamps and a dual-paint scheme for the manual variants.

The Creta now gets rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for the front seats and speed alert system as standard across all variants. The S variant has been updated with fabric upholstery and seatback pockets for both front seats. Besides this, the SX variant's automatic climate control now comes with a Cluster Ionizer. The top-spec SX (O) Executive trim will come with ventilated front seats as standard.

Hyundai Creta has one of the largest portfolios of engines that include a 1.6L petrol, 1.4L diesel, and a 1.6L diesel engine. The 1.4-litre diesel makes 89 bhp and 220 Nm, while the 1.6-litre diesel engine produces 126 bhp and 260 Nm and the 1.6-litre petrol unit makes 121 bhp and 151 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of in-cabin safety, the Hyundai Creta gets dual airbags, with ABS and EBD across all variants. In the top SX trim the SUV gets 6 airbags, hill-assist control, rear parking sensors with camera and traction control, in addition to the base variant features. There is even a button below the steering wheel that allows the traction control to be switched off entirely. The brightness of the instrument cluster can also be adjusted as per drivers requirement and is independent of headlamps.

How to modify your Hyundai Creta into Range Rover for just Rs 4,000!

Hyundai Creta comes with a touch-screen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and even MirrorLink. The addition of the H-Band which is a wristband key for the Creta, as you might find in the Tata Nexon, removing the need to carry a separate key.

Source: TeamBHP