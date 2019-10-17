Hyundai Creta gets 1.6-litre diesel engine in E+ and EX trims: Here’s how much they cost!

Hyundai has silently introduced the E+ and EX trims of the Creta with the 1.6-litre diesel engine. Earlier, these two trims were only available with the smaller 1.4-litre diesel engine. As per our dealer sources, the Hyundai Creta E+ with the 1.6-litre oil-burner is going to cost Rs 10.88 lakh while the EX will set you back by Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the E+ trim with the 1.4-litre diesel engine costs 9.99 lakh while the EX retails at Rs 11.02 lakh. Mind you, though these trims get the bigger diesel engine, they are only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine is capable of churning out 126 hp of power along with 260 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine is good for 89 hp along with 224 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the E+ comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, manual air-conditioning, height-adjustable driver's seat along with front central armrest. It also comes with rear air-con vents and tilt adjustment on the steering wheel. Over the E+ trim, the EX comes with steering mounted audio controls, LED daytime running lights, a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front USB chargers among other creature comforts.

Hyundai has already commenced working on the next-generation iteration of the Creta. A test mule of the same has already been spotted testing on Indian roads. In addition to undergoing a complete overhaul in terms of its design and cabin layout, the new Creta will also have a new set of engine options. It is likely that it will share its engines with the Kia Seltos.

The next-generation Hyundai Creta is likely to launch in India sometime during the year 2020. Expect it to make its debut at the next year's Auto Expo and consequently have its market launch soon afterwards. It will continue to compete against the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Renault Duster and the Tata Harrier.