Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

A set of new teaser images of the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift have been released. The SUV will officially be unveiled at the GIIAS Motor Show in Indonesia.

Hyundai Creta is currently on sale in its second-gen rendition, and it is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. The second-gen Creta went on sale in the international markets before it made its debut in India. Hyundai is likely to follow a similar trend for the introduction of the Hyundai Creta facelift in the Indian market since it will break covers at the GIIAS Motor Show in Indonesia. Well, the brand has released another set of teaser images of the updated Creta, which reveal more detail about the cosmetic changes.

New teaser images reveal the front-end of the facelifted Hyundai Creta, wherein the parametric grille can be seen. The Tucson-inspired grille on the facelifted Creta houses the LED DRLs, while the headlamp assembly is fixed on the bumper. The scuff plate on the front bumper feels more prominent in these images as it dons a more squarish appearance.

Over to the sides, it looks identical to the outgoing model. However, more details will only be available when the car is officially unveiled. The rear-end of the facelifted model will get revised tail lamps with a new glow pattern. Also, the tailgate will don sharper lines this time, and a new scuff plate for the rear bumper is also expected.

Talking about the features, the Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to come with ADAS tech. Moreover, a digital instrument cluster like the Alcazar is further anticipated to be seen on the updated Creta. Other highlights will include added features for the BlueLink connected car suite.

The Hyundai Creta facelift will feature outgoing engine options – 1.5L petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbocharged petrol. However, the 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor is likely to come with a 6-speed iMT in the facelifted avatar. As of now, the transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT, and 7-speed DCT.

