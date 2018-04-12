Hyundai Creta facelift spied, resembles the Tucson now: India launch soon

Hyundai Creta facelift, a much-anticipated SUV in the Indian passenger car market, has been spotted without any disguise. The picture posted by TeamBHP shows a white Hyundai Creta apparently during a television commercial shoot, which indicates that the launch may be nearing. The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be limited to cosmetic changes with the most significant one being a new hexagonal grille with a chrome frame that reminds of the Hyundai Tucson from the front. The front bumper has also been redesigned and has chrome inserts around the air dam.

Hyundai Creta facelift gets new sweptback projector headlamps with LED DRLs (daylight running lights) and the fog lamps have been placed in separate housings. It gets dual tone exterior (the car image has white bodywork and a black roof), along with body-coloured ORVM housings with integrated turn signals.

In terms of powertrain, Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to come with the existing engine options - a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 123 hp and 151 Nm of torque and two diesel engine options to choose from - an 89 hp 1.4-litre and a 126 hp 1.6-litre engine which could be offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Creta facelift has been spied before and according to those images, it is likely to get an optional sunroof and dual-tone alloy wheels. On the inside, the facelifted Creta is expected to be similar to the current generation. However, Hyundai is likely to update it new touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of safety, the new Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to come with four airbags as standard. The SUV is an extremely important product for the South Korean automaker in terms of sales and has risen to substantial popularity.

Image courtesy: TeamBHP