Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift breaks cover through leaked images before its debuts. It will come with a 10.25-inch LCD for instrument console and active safety features.

Internationally, the Hyundai Creta is all set to receive a mid-life update, which will bring a slew of cosmetic changes and a longer feature list to the mid-size SUV. The updated model is scheduled to shed veils at the GIIAS 2021 show in Indonesia. However, the images of the updated models have surfaced on the internet, and they reveal some interesting details. Starting with the exterior design, the facelifted Creta features a heavily-revised front-end that draws inspiration from the larger Tucson.

The dark chrome-finished parametric grille on the front hides the LED DRLs, and the actual headlamps sit on the bumper. The scuff plate now follows a squarish theme. Around the sides, revision of the alloy wheel design remains the only change. Over to the rear-end, the tailgate now houses reworked tail lamps, which are sharper than those seen on the outgoing model. Also, the scuff plate design is refreshed as well.

On the inside, the dashboard design remains the same, but in these pictures, the interior is done in an all-black theme. In the Indian market, Hyundai sells the Creta with a dual-tone black-beige cabin. However, only the turbo variants feature a black interior theme. Talking of the changes, it now gets an Alcazar-like 10.25-inch digital cockpit. This time around, the Bose sound system gets a total of 8 speakers – one extra over the outgoing model.

Regarding safety, the most crucial of all changes is the addition of radar-based active safety systems. The facelifted Hyundai Creta will come with blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, driver attention warning system, and safe exit assist. With these active safety features onboard, the Hyundai Creta will be able to lure buyers looking to buy safe cars.

For the powertrain options, the list is likely to remain unchanged as well. In the Indian market, it is sold with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4 turbo-petrol. Transmission choices include a 6MT, 6AT, and 7DCT. With this mid-life update, the introduction of a 6-speed iMT is highly anticipated. Expect the updated model to reach the Indian shores by late next year only.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.