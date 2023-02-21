Hyundai Creta EV to make global debut in 2025

Hyundai Creta EV was for the first time caught doing its test runs and could offer a range of over 400 km.

The electric vehicle segment has witnessed steady growth in India, but most of the traction is coming from the two-wheeler class. The four-wheeler segment, on the other hand, is still in a nascent stage, but with Tata Motors investing and reaping the rewards in the mass market segment with the likes of the best-seller, the Nexon EV, Hyundai has decided to up its game with the Creta EV prototype, which was for the first time caught doing a test run. The mid-size SUV’s production is expected to begin in 2024 and should make its debut the following year. In all probability, the new EV will make its international launch at the Auto Expo 2025.

Hyundai Creta EV: Spy images

The Creta EV, codenamed SU2i EV, will be manufactured at the Chennai manufacturing plant. At a glance, one may not notice the subtle changes, but take a closer look at the floor panel, it is extended slightly to house a battery pack.

Moving on to the design, the Creta EV prototype’s exteriors are more-or-less the same as its internal combustion sibling though the Hyundai electric SUV was caught sporting different colour body panels in the front, rear bumper and tailgate. As mentioned earlier, the Creta EV will be a fully made-in-India vehicle and will be exported across the world.

Hyundai Creta EV: Range of over 400km

Hyundai has kept a tight lip on the battery pack and the motor’s specifications, but according to reports, the Creta EV could borrow the hardware from the Kona EV, which is available in India. Based on the Kona EV’s specifications, the upcoming Creta EV could be powered by a 134bhp electric motor with 395Nm of torque and a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery. To give some context to its charging capabilities, if plugged in by an AC charger then it is fully juiced up over 6 hours while a 50 kW DC charger takes under an hour to charge it from 0 to 80 percent. As per the ARAI report, the Kona EV offers a range of 452km so the Creta EV could return a range of over 400km range.

Hyundai Creta EV: Competition

The Creta EV will be Hyundai’s third EV instalment in India after the Kona EV and the recently launched Ioniq 5. The Creta EV will take on electric SUVs like the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The Creta EV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

