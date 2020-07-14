Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

The Hyundai Creta has been a solid success story in India right from the time of its inception in 2015. The second-gen model is contributing to the sales number, with the diesel variant remaining top on the buyer's list.

By:Published: July 14, 2020 5:14 PM

Hyundai India launched the second-generation Creta earlier this year. The all-new Hyundai Creta boasts a different chassis as well as many attractive features over the outgoing car. It is also crammed with toys that one would only imagine a Hyundai to be. Despite being similar to the Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta in a short span has managed to carve back its place at the top of the mountain. Hyundai India, on the sidelines of the new Tucson launch today said that in spite of rising costs of diesel in the country, 56 per cent customers opted for the Creta diesel. What’s more, between the three automatic options that customers are treated to with the new Hyundai Creta, there is equal demand. 30 per cent customers opt for the automatic versions, including the 10 per cent for the iVT, 10 for DCT and remaining for the torque converter.

Hyundai is in fact looking at starting a third shift in its Sripreumbudur factory. This will be dedicated to increasing Creta production. Currently, demand for the diesel variants of the Creta is at an all-time high. So far, Hyundai has got more than 45,000 bookings for the SUV and as discussed, most of these are for the diesel.  The Hyundai Creta uses a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that is good for 115hp of power and 250Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter. Prices of the Hyundai Creta diesel starts from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

In other news, Hyundai India has confirmed that the new Venue iMT will be launched this month. Moreover, the company has also mentioned that iMT is possible not only with the turbo petrol variants but also other engines as well. The company has also confirmed that work on launching a new electric vehicle is on track. This despite the COVID-19 setback.

 

