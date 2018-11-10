Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept: Leather wrapped interiors and three screens for the Jeep Compass Rival!

Hyundai’s Creta has been a cash cow for the company, not only in India but across the spectrum of developing markets in the world. Among those, the Brazilian market plays a key role in the South Korean Compact SUV. Which means that a special edition concept of the Hyundai Creta was only a matter of time, with the company doing exactly that at the Sao Paulo Motorshow in Brazil. After teasing the vehicle earlier this week Hyundai has unveiled the Creta Diamond concept special edition. The top-spec concept is based around the Creta Prestige variant on sale in Brazil and represents an ultra-premium take on the Creta.

For one, the Creta Diamond Concept gets a unique paint schematic with “Deep Dive Blue” that will be limited to this. In addition, the vehicle will also get a panoramic sunroof, premium quilted leather seats and a bespoke dual tone interior design with caramel and ivory leather lining the dashboard, contrasted by a white steering wheel and gear knob. The Creta Diamond Concept gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with navigation support, Android Auto and Apple Car play connectivity with the second set of 10-inch screens for the second row of passengers. However, it is likely since this edition has debuted in South America where the Creta is not available with a diesel motor, that the Diamond edition to will employ the flex-fuel engines already on offer in their markets.

If Hyundai decides to bring the Diamond Concept to production, it is likely that they will bring a similar edition to Indian markets as well Although if that is the case, expect a wider range of engine options, with the inclusion of petrol and diesel motors that are already on sale in India. However, as of now, there is no word as to whether this ultra-premium Creta will actually make it to production.

Image: Motor1.br