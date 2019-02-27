Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh sales milestone: Top reasons that make it a grand hit!

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that its popular Creta SUV has crossed 5 lakh unit sales milestone worldwide since its launch in the year 2015. Commenting on this achievement, Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that Hyundai Creta is a convergence of design, performance, safety and technology. It is the Perfect SUV fulfilling the diverse needs of our New Age customers. He added that with the record sales of over 5 lakh units in less than 4 years by any Made-In-India SUV, Hyundai Creta has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry becoming a shining example of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence. Prime features on the Hyundai Creta include a smart Electric Sunroof, Ventilated Front row with 6-way Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, LED Tail Lamps, Smart Key Band, Wireless Phone Charger and lots more.

Earlier this month, Hyundai India launched the new top-spec variant of the Creta named as SX(O). With that being said, the new 2019 Hyundai Creta is now available in six variants namely E, E+, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Executive. Powering the new 2019 Hyundai Creta is the same 1.4-litre petrol and a larger 1.6-litre engine that is available in both petrol and diesel versions. The 1.4-litre diesel engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 89 bhp along with a peak torque of 220 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.6-litre diesel engine produces 126 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 122 bhp and 151 Nm. The new Hyundai Creta gets some standard safety features like seat belt reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors. The base trim of the Creta now gets seat pockets and a different fabric for seats. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!