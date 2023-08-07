Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition launched: Priced from Rs 15.17 lakh

The new Adventure Edition models of the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar have been launched in India. These mid-size SUVs have received a bunch of cosmetic updates and some new features.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the Adventure Edition models of the Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs. The new Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition has been priced from Rs 15.79 lakh while the Alcazar will retail from Rs 19.04 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These sport utility vehicles have received cosmetic updates and some new features. Their variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition: Variant-wise prices

Creta variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 petrol SX MT AE Rs 15.17 lakh 1.5 petrol SX (O) IVT AE Rs 17.90 lakh

Also Read: Upcoming bikes, scooters in India in August 2023: New-gen Bullet to Karizma XMR

Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition: Variant-wise prices

Alcazar variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 turbo petrol Platinum MT AE Rs 19.04 lakh 1.5 turbo petrol Signature (O) DCT AE Rs 20.64 lakh 1.5 turbo diesel Platinum MT AE Rs 19.99 lakh 1.5 turbo diesel Signature (O) AT AE Rs 21.24 lakh

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: What’s new?

The Adventure Edition of these Hyundai SUVs features some cosmetic changes, including a blacked-out grille and dark treatment for the bumpers, skid plates and alloy wheels. There are multiple mono-tone and dual-tone colour schemes on offer, including the new Ranger Khaki shade. On the inside, they get an all-black cabin with Sage Green inserts and new features such as a dashcam with dual cameras.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Hyundai Exter Review:

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT (CVT). The Alcazar gets a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both engines are offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

Also Read: Upcoming cars & SUVs in India in August 2023: Punch CNG to Mercedes-Benz GLC

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.