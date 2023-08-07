Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition launched: Priced from Rs 15.17 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the Adventure Edition models of the Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs. The new Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition has been priced from Rs 15.79 lakh while the Alcazar will retail from Rs 19.04 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These sport utility vehicles have received cosmetic updates and some new features. Their variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.
Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition: Variant-wise prices
|Creta variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|1.5 petrol SX MT AE
|Rs 15.17 lakh
|1.5 petrol SX (O) IVT AE
|Rs 17.90 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition: Variant-wise prices
|Alcazar variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|1.5 turbo petrol Platinum MT AE
|Rs 19.04 lakh
|1.5 turbo petrol Signature (O) DCT AE
|Rs 20.64 lakh
|1.5 turbo diesel Platinum MT AE
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|1.5 turbo diesel Signature (O) AT AE
|Rs 21.24 lakh
Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: What’s new?
The Adventure Edition of these Hyundai SUVs features some cosmetic changes, including a blacked-out grille and dark treatment for the bumpers, skid plates and alloy wheels. There are multiple mono-tone and dual-tone colour schemes on offer, including the new Ranger Khaki shade. On the inside, they get an all-black cabin with Sage Green inserts and new features such as a dashcam with dual cameras.
Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT (CVT). The Alcazar gets a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both engines are offered with manual and automatic transmission options.
