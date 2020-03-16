Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

Hyundai Creta 2020 Launch Today Live Updates: First unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta is now heading for a formal launch in India today. A very successful product for Hyundai India, the new Creta will see quite overhaul in terms of design and interior features – a lot of them which its rivals Kia Seltos and MG Hector will miss out on. Besides these new features like voice-controlled sunroof, it'll also have some segment-first features that will further give it an edge. During this time leading up to the launch, allow us to bring you up to speed with what to expect from the new Creta.

Read More