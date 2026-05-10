Hyundai confirms two new SUVs for India

Both models will carry fresh nameplates and are expected to emerge as volume drivers for the brand.

Hyundai has confirmed two new SUV nameplates for India, both slated for launch later this year. The models will expand Hyundai’s already extensive SUV portfolio and are expected to become key volume drivers with strong domestic and export potential.

Speaking during the company’s FY25-26 investor call, a Hyundai spokesperson said, “Of these new launches, one will strengthen our position in the mid-SUV segment, while the other will mark the debut of our localised dedicated EV in the compact SUV space.”

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Beyond the Creta

The first model will be a new mid-size SUV positioned alongside the Creta, helping Hyundai deepen its presence in the highly competitive segment. Sources said the SUV is expected to feature a more coupe-like roofline compared to the Creta’s upright stance, while offering nearly similar cabin space and sharing powertrain options. Reports also suggest the model could get a dual-cylinder CNG setup, while a petrol-hybrid version is being evaluated for a later stage.

Dealer sources said the additional SUV could help Hyundai attract buyers looking for an alternative to the Creta, which has become extremely common on Indian roads. The move is also aimed at helping the company regain market share amid rising competition from rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The second model will be a four-metre long electric SUV that has already been spotted testing in India. Sources indicated that the EV will feature a boxy, upright design and target rivals such as the Nexon EV and Windsor EV.

Electrifying the Core

The SUV will be based on a heavily localised version of Hyundai’s E-GMP platform and manufactured at the company’s Chennai facility. High localisation levels are expected to help Hyundai achieve aggressive pricing. Reports also indicate the EV could use batteries supplied by Exide, marking Hyundai’s first such application following the two companies’ partnership announcement in 2024.

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Beyond these launches, Hyundai’s future India pipeline includes a new MPV to rival the Ertiga, the next-generation i20 and a three-row SUV positioned above the Alcazar. The company has also announced a Rs 7,500 crore capital expenditure plan for FY27 to expand production capacity and support its growing SUV and EV portfolio.