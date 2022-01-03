Hyundai closes sales tally for CY2021: Sold over 6 lakh units

Hyundai has managed to post an increment of 21.6 per cent as it closed the sales tally for CY2021. On a YoY basis, the company has registered a decline of 26.7 per cent for December 2021.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has shared sales figures for the CY2021, and the carmaker has managed to record cumulative sales of 6,35,413 units. The South Korean marquee retailed 5,05,033 units in the Indian market itself, while it also exported 1,30,380 units to foreign markets in the respective period. Also, Hyundai has recorded a growth of 21.6 per cent since the company sold only 5,22,542 units in CY2020. However, the growth for the domestic market stands at 19.2 per cent.

Talking of the company’s performance in the last month of 2021, 48,933 units were wholesaled. In the domestic market, Hyundai retailed 32,312 vehicles, while it shipped 16,621 units overseas. In the corresponding period last year, Hyundai sold 66,750 units. Therefore, posting a YoY decline of 26.7 per cent for December 2021.

Commenting on CY 2021 performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s leading Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has made efforts in 2021 to take customer experiences Beyond Mobility. The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year on year. Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers. With strong brands such as CRETA, NIOS, VENUE, AURA, ALCAZAR, VERNA, i20 and TUCSON, Hyundai Motor India continues to offer benchmark products in each segment. Our export sales numbers of 1 30 380 units are a testimony of our continuous commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Government.”

He further added, “With an excellent market response for our brands, HMI has registered a healthy growth of 19.2 % in CY 2021 in the domestic market over last year’s sales performance. We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and love for brand Hyundai. We will continue to drive customer delight with the introduction of smart mobility solutions pegged on the tenets of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”