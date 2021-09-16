Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

The Hyundai Casper was revealed as a mini SUV/crossover. A quirky rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The Casper is expected to be launched in India in the future and we now know what it will have to offer in the cabin.

Hyundai has officially revealed images of the upcoming Casper crossover. While the exterior was showcased recently, we finally get a glimpse of what the cabin will look like and what the Casper will have to offer. The interior images of the micro-SUV will come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, a floating touchscreen infotainment system. The HVAC controls and the shift lever are mounted on the centre console that is integrated into the dash. Weirdly, there is no evident Hyundai branding on the steering wheel. The Hyundai Casper is expected to include features like ventilated front seats, auto climate control, heated ORVMs, and more.

But the party trick that the Casper has up its sleeve are the flat-folding front seats. Hyundai claims the seats can also work as a picnic table. The rear seats are also adjustable and reclinable to offer occupants flexible cabin space.

The Casper would measure around 3,500mm in length with a wheelbase of around 2.4 metres (2,400mm). The dimensions are quite small, but it seems like Hyundai has been hard at work to eke out as much room from the interior as possible.

Under the little bonnet, one would find two engine options. This would include a 1.0-litre petrol engine offering 75hp, or a turbocharged version with 100hp. Manual and automatic transmission options would be offered with the Hyundai Casper.

Hyundai Casper exterior design

The Hyundai Casper is currently slated to be sold in its home market of Korea for now. Hyundai has not officially commented on the Casper’s arrival to the Indian market as yet. However, with the SUV/Crossover segment growing at a steady pace, and Tata Motors on the verge of launching the Punch and Maruti Suzuki already offering the Ignis, the Casper could fit right in with its quirky looks, humble powertrains and spacious interior in India.

