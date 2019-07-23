Hyundai cars to get costlier starting August: How much Creta, Verna, i20 will cost now

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a price hike across its passenger vehicle range. The company has announced an upward price revision of up to Rs 9,200 across all its models. Hyundai Motor India said that the increase in input costs due to new enhanced safety regulations in cars by the government is the reason behind this price hike. The new prices will be effective starting August 1st, 2019. That said, if you are planning to buy a Hyundai car and want to escape the said price revision, now is the best time to buy one.

In June 2019, all models in Hyundai's line up saw a decline in sales. Sales of the i20 suffered a decline of 18 percent as the hatchback clocked 9,271 unit sales in comparison to 11,262 units sold in the month of June 2018. Speaking of the Hyundai Grand i10, the car saw a sales decline of 33 percent with 6,907 units sold in the month of June 2019. In comparison, the Grand i10 saw a unit sales of 10,343 units sold in June 2018.

In other news, Hyundai India has recently discontinued the base D-Lite and Era variants of the Santro. Instead, the company has introduced the new Era Executive trim. With this, the price for the entry-level variant of Santro has increased, now starting at Rs 4.15 lakh (ex-showroom). In recent times, Hyundai has launched two different products in two segments that have shown great potential in terms of sales. First, the company's sub-compact SUV Venue has witnessed a monthly sales of 8,763 units in comparison to 7,049 unit sales in May 2019. Second, the Hyundai Kona electric SUV was launched in India at a price of Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The eco-friendly vehicle has received a decent response with 120 units booked in just 10 days of its launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now for interesting content!