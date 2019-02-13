Hyundai cars can now be serviced at home: Service available at 475 locations across India

Hyundai Motor India has announced the start of its doorstep car service. The 'Door-Step Advantage' initiative will be available at 475 locations across the country for which the manufacturer has employed over 500 two-wheelers. Hyundai's new ‘Door-Step Advantage’ emphasises on providing customer support for minor repairs, dry wash and car detailing (such as exterior and interior beautification) at the location of their choice. Customers can also avail of this convenience through online booking and payment.

Hyundai's new service will cover its entire product lineup in India which comprises of Eon, new Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Creta, and Tucson.

“Hyundai is a caring brand and as a lifetime partner and beyond, Hyundai has always emphasized on best service support for its customers. The Door-Step Advantage makes the entire service experience fast, seamless & hassle-free strengthening customer trust,” S. Punnaivanam, VP - National Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

Hyundai has joined the list of car manufacturers in India which offer doorstep car service. Toyota just recently announced the start of its doorstep service under which it sends a service van to the customer's location of choice and can also deal with processes like wheel-balancing, etc.

Maruti Suzuki cars can now be serviced at night: All you need to know about Maruti Suzuki Night Service

Maruti Suzuki also offers doorstep car service and like Hyundai uses two-wheelers for easy and quick access to its customers. Besides, Maruti has also started 'Night Service' which means both Arena and Nexa cars can be serviced at any time in the day or night.