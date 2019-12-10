Hyundai car prices to increase starting January 2020: Why Creta, Santro, Grand i10 Nios & more will get costlier!

If you have been planning to buy a Hyundai car, now can be the best time for you! The reason? Well, the company has announced that it is going to hike the prices of its passenger vehicles starting January 2020. The company said in a press statement that the increase has been necessitated on account of rising input and material costs. Hyundai India says that the extent of price increase may vary depending on different models and fuel types. The company has not revealed how much the prices will rise starting next month. However, when Express Drives spoke to its dealer sources, we came to know that the prices might rise in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and this figure may vary from model to model and variants.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) currently sells 12 car models in India namely Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Xcent, Verna, Elite i20, Active i20, Creta, Tucson, Kona electric, Venue and Elantra. The company currently exports its products to almost around 91 countries across Africa, Latin America, Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Hyundai India currently has a total of 502 dealers across the country along with over 1,324 service points. The brand has a multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad and Hyundai believes it to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

Talking of the company's upcoming products, Hyundai India is all set to unveil the Aura sedan in the country on 19th December. Upon its arrival, the Aura will take on some popular contenders in the segment like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire. Engine options on the Aura will be BS6 compliant and the prices are expected to be in the range of Rs Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

In order to get the exact price revision figures for Hyundai cars, keep watching this space. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!