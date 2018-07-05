Hyundai car discounts in July 2018: Save up to Rs 80,000 on Eon, i20, Verna

Its Monsoon and Hyundai India is raining discounts on its customers this July. The company is offering some attractive schemes on its car range this month. In order to be specific, Hyundai India is giving away discounts on its popular hatchback models like Eon, Grand i10, Elite i20. The company is also offering discounts on Verna and Elantra sedans. The company's Tucson SUV is no different and can be purchased with a decent deal as well. Starting with Hyundai's hatchback family, the company's most affordable Eon can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. If you wish to exchange your older car with the said model. you can get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 with the Eon. Besides, the company is also offering an additional discount of Rs 5,000 for corporate employees.

Watch our Hyundai Verna video review here:

On the purchase of Hyundai Grand i10, a customer can also get some attractive discounts. The company is giving a cash discount of Rs 40,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 35,000 with the Grand i10 this July. If you are a corporate or a government employee, you are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Elite i20 can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 for both, manual and automatic variants. Hyundai's popular sedan Verna also gets the same benefits as customers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. On the other hand, if you wish to go for Hyundai Elantra, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 with the sporty looking sedan. Furthermore, you will also get free insurance on the purchase of Elantra.

Here is the complete discount list for Hyundai cars in July 2018:

Hyundai car discounts for July 2018 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Additional Discount & Benefits Eon Rs 35,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 for corporate employees Grand i10 Rs 40,000 Rs 35,000 Rs 5,000 for Govt & corporate employees Elite i20 - Rs 20,000 - Verna - Rs 20,000 - Elantra - Rs 30,000 Free Insurance Tucson - Rs 30,000 Free Insurance

You can also bring home the Hyundai Tucson SUV with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 for your older car. Apart from that, the brand is also offering free insurance with the Tucson. It is not just Hyundai that is offering car discounts this month. Other leading manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Honda are also offering some lucrative discounts on their respective cars. We will share a consolidated car discount story very soon that will include all discount details for popular cars this month. Stay tuned with us!