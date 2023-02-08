Hyundai car discounts in February 2023 – Up to Rs 33,000 off on Aura CNG

Hyundai car discounts in February 2023. The Aura, i20, and the Grand i10 Nios get benefits up to Rs 33,000 in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

As February rolls in, carmakers are offering discounts on select cars and models to boost sales or to clear away older inventory. Hyundai India is offering discounts on select cars and models in February 2023 in the form of cash offers, exchange benefits, and even corporate discounts. Here are the discounts offered by Hyundai for February 2023.

The biggest discount Hyundai is offering is with the Aura CNG. The carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the total discount value to Rs 33,000.

All other variants of the Hyundai Aura sub-4 metre sedan get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 23,000.

The next offer is on the Hyundai i20 hatchback. The carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on the Sportz and Magna variants. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Other Hyundai models such as the Creta, Venue, Verna, i20 N-Line, Tucson, and Alcazar do not get any sort of discounts in February. However, local dealerships can offer something lucrative.