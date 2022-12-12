Hyundai car discounts in December; benefits up to Rs. 1.50 lakh

Hyundai is offering a discount of up to Rs 30,000 including Rs 20,000 as cash discounts and Rs 10,000 as exchange bonuses on both petrol and diesel variants of the i20.

Hyundai is offering cumulative benefits up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on selected models from its portfolio such as the Kona EV, i20, Nios, and Aura for December 2022. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange bonuses. However, there are no year-end benefits on certain popular offerings from the carmaker such as the Venue, Creta, Verna, Tucson and Alcazar. Let’s take a look at the discounts offered with each model.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh

The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 23.84 lakh, ex-showroom and the brand is offering a maximum year-end benefit in the form of a flat cash discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. There aren’t any exchange bonuses or corporate discounts for this one. Kona marked Hyundai’s first electric car for India and rivals the MG ZS EV and even the Chinese-originated BYD-Atto 3. The Kona produces 136hp and 395Nm of torque using a 39kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It claims a charge of 452kms and can be charged using a 50kW DC charger.

Hyundai i20

Discount up to Rs 30,000

Hyundai is offering a discount of up to Rs 30,000 including Rs 20,000 as cash discounts and Rs 10,000 as exchange bonuses on both petrol and diesel variants of its popular i20 hatchback. The benefits are limited to the mid-spec Magna and Sportz trims. The Hyundai i20 is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.07 lakh in the choice of a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 100hp as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The i20 competes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Toyota Glanza in India.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Discount up to Rs 63,000

Hyundai is offering a total discount of up to Rs 63,000 on the Grand i10 Nios that includes a cash discount of Rs 50,000 (for the 1.0-litre version), Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonuses, and Rs 3,000 corporate discounts. For the CNG and 1.2-litre versions, the cash discounts go up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Hyundai Aura

Save up to Rs 43,000

For December 2022, the Hyundai Aura is offered with a total discount of up to Rs 43,000 including cash discounts of Rs 30,000 for the CNG variant, exchange bonuses worth Rs 10,000 for the 1.2-litre and CNG trim as well as Rs 3,000 as a corporate discount. Coming to the petrol versions of the sedan, they are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Note: Discounts vary from city to city. Please contact your nearest dealership for exact figures.