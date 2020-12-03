Hyundai ‘BeTheBetterGuy’ road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

Hyundai BeTheBetterGuy: The campaign advocates safe driving practices, maintaining hygiene & social distance, cultivating the habit of wearing masks when driving or riding in the car, and periodic sanitisation.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today announced the commencement of phase four of its road safety campaign #BeTheBetterGuy. Through this initiative, Hyundai Motor India aims to spread awareness and sensitise the masses about the importance of road safety. The initiative highlights the road safety practices through engaging content to bring behavioural change among all the stakeholders.

Be The Better Guy road safety initiative has been running since 2016, highlighting the need to observe safe driving habits such as following speed limits and traffic rules, avoiding the use of mobile phone while driving, using a seatbelt, avoiding drunken driving, discouraging underage driving, and pedestrian safety.

Now that we are living in a pandemic, certain new habits have had to be inculcated in drivers and passengers which are absolutely necessary to keep the coronavirus at bay. The campaign advocates maintaining hygiene and social distance, wearing masks when driving or riding in the car, and a periodic sanitisation of the car.

“Realising our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we are committed to curating unique social messages that instill Road Safety habits amongst individuals. Since 2016, the #BeTheBetterGuy campaign has become instrumental in generating the much-needed impetus towards Road Safety. In the New Normal where the preference for personal mobility has gained more importance, it becomes even more important to sensitize the millennial generation about road safety.” SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

What can we do

We as road users have the power to make our roads safer by keeping in mind some basic physics, respect for the traffic laws, and a little compassion for our fellow road users.

Seat belt safety: Use seat belts every single time you get in the car, so much so that it becomes a reflex for you to put it on as you enter your car. Seat belts save lives by holding the occupant in their seat in case of an impact.

Lane driving: Always pick the correct lane and stick to it. If you’re not in the mood to go fast, get off the fast lane and let the faster vehicles get ahead. It is not a race. A lot of drivers tend to keep the white line in the middle of their cars. You could be hoarding two lanes, so pick one. Be alert and cautious of your surroundings while changing lanes too. There could be a two-wheeler in a blind spot.

Mobile phones can wait: It is not okay to check your e-mails or social media feed even in slow-moving traffic. The driver can be distracted and veer into another lane without even realising it. Phone calls can wait as well. If it is urgent, call back when you’ve safely parked at the side of the road. But make sure not to stop on a road with fast-moving. Most cars now offer Bluetooth connectivity so the driver does not even have to lift their hands to answer. Use it.

Speeding: No, speeding does not kill. It is doing it at inappropriate places is what does it. We don’t need to tell you to stick to speed limits, you know already. But absolutely avoid speeding in residential areas or any narrow roads even if there aren’t any speed cameras around.

Driving habits for the new normal: Stepping out in a public space and you need to be wearing a mask and even your personal car is a public space. So, all occupants must wear a mask at all times or even if you’re driving alone. Keep a sanitiser spray in the car so as to sanitise your hands and steering wheel whenever there’s contact with the outside. Try to keep fresh spare disposable masks in the car if you’re picking up a passenger who does not have a mask.

