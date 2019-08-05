Hyundai becomes No.1 UV seller in India: Breezes past Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra

For the month of July 2019, Hyundai Motor India emerged as the leader in the utility vehicle segment in India. The South-Korean carmaker sold a total of 16,234 units in the UV segment last month. Its current portfolio of utility vehicle includes the likes of Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric. Mahindra and Mahindra, the portfolio of which, currently comprises mainly of utility vehicles, the likes of which includes Scorpio, XUV300, XUV500, Bolero and Thar, managed to sell 16,003 units in the utility vehicle segment. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 15,178 units in the UV segment. Its portfolio includes models such as Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

Hyundai Motor India National Head-Sales Vikas Jain said that Hyundai has a strong position in the compact SUV segment with Creta. Now with Venue, Hyundai has further consolidated our position in the UV segment. He further added that at the moment, Hyundai's UV market share stands more than 21 per cent.

Hyundai has recently launched two utility vehicles in the Indian market i.e. the Venue sub-compact SUV and the Koan all-electric crossover. The former has received a very good response and is clocking an average monthly sales of 8,000 units. Hyundai recently announced that it has received more than 50,000 bookings of the Venue. During the month of July 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 9,585 units of the Venue. For the same month, the sales of the Maruti Vitara Brezza stood at 5,302 units. So far, Hyundai has delivered 18,000 units of the Venue. On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona Electric, India's first long-range EV has received 120 bookings since its launch.

In other news, Hyundai is soon going to launch the second-generation iteration of the Grand i10 hatchback in India this month. The Maruti Suzuki Swift competitor will feature an all-new design, added features and possibly BS-6 compliant petrol as well as diesel engine in its line-up.

Inputs: PTI