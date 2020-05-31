Hyundai becomes first carmaker to export 3 million cars from India

Currently, Hyundai Motor India exports 10 models namely Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (Nios) and the Grand i10 (Aura) along with the Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and the all-new Creta. Internationally, Hyundai exports 'Made-In-India' cars to as many as 88 countries in 4 continents namely Latin America (33 countries), Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (one country).

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, reinforced its commitment to support the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision with more than 5,000 export units for May 2020. In the last 20 years, Hyundai India has also cemented its position as the leading exporter of passenger cars, exporting more than 3 million vehicles. In calendar year 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 181,200 units with 792 customised variants in compliance with country-specific preference and demand. A market share of 26% of the total exports of passenger cars from India in CY 2019 has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry, said a press release here on Saturday. In line with the government’s vision of ‘self-reliant’ India and to support the state and central governments’ objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai resumed operations at its plant on May 8, producing more than 5,000 units for the export market.

Speaking about Hyundai’s export strategy, SS Kim, managing director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 million vehicles to 88 countries, which reaffirm our commitment to the country.” “We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets,” he added.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India is exporting 10 models – Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (Nios) & Grand i10 (Aura), Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and all new Creta. Globally, Hyundai exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 countries in four continents, Latin America (33 countries), Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (one country). During the successful export journey, Hyundai Motor India has won prestigious 7 EEPC national and 5 south region awards as top exporter of year for large enterprise category, the release added.

