Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai has been teasing its new SUV from some time. This isn’t the Alcazar that is in news in the Indian market. Instead, it is the new Hyundai Bayon. The Hyundai Bayon SUV, globally, is a replacement for the i20 Active. This SUV is based on the new i20. However, this is the international-spec i20. This car is longer than the Indian-spec model which has to deal with the sub-4m regulations. The Bayon measures 4,180mm in length, and stands 1,500mm tall. At the same time, the wheelbase is 2,580mm. The Bayon has a ground clearance of 183mm. Hyundai has also increased the boot space to 411 litres from what the Indian i20 offers. In all, the Hyundai Bayon seems to offer more value as well as space to hatchback customers but in a SUV body style.

Even the car looks bit more sportier and brawnier than the i20. For example, there are the new Tucson design highlights in the headlamps and grille. Chunky wheel arches as well as skid plates help establish its SUV credentials. It even rides on optional 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin too is similar to the new i20. It has two 10.25-inch screens with one being used for the infotainment and other for the instrument cluster. While the interior seems roomy, the rear legroom is a bit lacking with respect to that of the i20’s.

A 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine along with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor are being offered. The turbo unit has 48-volt mild hybrid technology. It will be offered with 100hp as well as 120hp configurations. A DCT, iMT, 6-speed manual are on offer with this motor. To rein in all this performance, rear disc brakes are also on offer.

Should this be brought to the Indian market? Well, there is no space for this vehicle. Hyundai clearly defines the segments it wants to operate in and while the i20 Active did the job of a compact SUV, once the Venue came in, it was soon discontinued.

