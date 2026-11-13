Hyundai Bayon review: Why the Bayon is a boon for Hyundai

The Hyundai Bayon delivers European design, spacious cabin, and advanced safety features, making it a strong contender in the Rs 10-20 lakh petrol SUV segment in India.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about why Hyundai India desperately needed the Bayon to reclaim its footing. Having spent some time with the car, I can say that both on paper and road, the Bayon delivers what Hyundai was looking for.

A European design

Its European styling is sharp, clean, and aerodynamic—the kind of design language that feels modern today and will likely age well into the 2030s. Its name—Bayon—flows smoothly off the tongue and has an international flair to it. At 4,245 mm in length and 1,810 mm in width, the Bayon is visibly bigger than the Venue (3,995 mm) and marginally smaller than the Creta (4,330 mm).

Good cabin space

Unlike the Venue, which feels cramped at the rear, the Bayon has good legroom—feeling almost as spacious as its bigger sibling, the Creta. The boot, with 505 litres of space, can take 3-4 medium-sized suitcases, making it a family holiday vehicle. Rear AC vents should be a boon in Indian summers.

Built for the city

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It’s powered by the proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS and 144 Nm), mated to either the slick 6-speed manual gearbox or the intelligent variable transmission (iVT) automatic.

It lacks the ferocious punch of the turbocharged petrol engine found in the Creta or even in the smaller Venue, but when I fired the engine, it felt smooth and was remarkably quiet, and during a short bumper-to-bumper drive, it seemed refined. A turning radius of just 5.16 metres makes about-turns and tight parking manoeuvres effortless.

Safety equipment

Its build quality is comparable to that of European cars—almost touching the levels of Volkswagen/Skoda—and especially that solid latching sound when you close the doors reassures you it’s a safe car. Hyundai has equipped top-spec variants with Level 2 Pro ADAS, front dashcam, auto headlamps, and disc brakes; six airbags are standard across all variants.

A Bayon for everyone

A smart marketing move is the choice—there are 11 variants of the MT gearbox priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.79 lakh, and eight variants of the iVT automatic from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 18.14 lakh, ex-showroom—which means there is a Bayon for anyone who is looking for a no-nonsense petrol SUV in the Rs 10-20 lakh segment.

Where it falls short

While it gets most things right, I found some areas where more could have been offered:

Engine limitations: Given that both the smaller Venue and the bigger Creta offer punchy turbocharged petrol and highway-tuned diesel engines, the Bayon gets a standard petrol engine, which limits its broader market appeal.

Pricing overlap: Top-spec variants get into Creta territory. For example, the Bayon’s 1.5-iVT HX10 variant (Rs 17.99 lakh) is in the same range as the Creta’s 1.5-iVT SX dual tone (Rs 17.93 lakh). This variant of the Bayon has superior tech (ADAS, 360-degree camera, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system), while the Creta has a bigger cabin, a more commanding stance, and rock-solid brand value. Which one would you choose?

Rear seat comfort: While the legroom is good, I found thigh support on the rear seat average; I also think three adults might be uncomfortable on the rear seat.

Some features are missing: For a car whose top variant crosses Rs 20 lakh on-road, buyers might notice the lack of things such as rear window sunshades (a great feature for chauffeur-driven buyers), rain-sensing wipers, driver seat memory, powered front passenger seat, and an electric tailgate release.

Is it the car of the year?

Unlikely—because it’s yet to win over buyers (and I believe that vehicle for this year is the new Seltos)—but the Hyundai Bayon is a well-rounded SUV that just might turn around the Korean carmaker’s fortunes in India, before it goes all guns blazing with the all-new Creta and a sub-4 metre electric car in 2027. With Hyundai enjoying possibly the best brand value in the 4,000–4,400 mm SUV space, the Bayon could be the boon it badly needed.