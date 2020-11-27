Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

The Hyundai Bayon has been teased ahead of its imminent unveiling. The Bayon is likely to be the replacement to the i20 Active in some markets from mid-2021.

Hyundai has released a teaser image for a new upcoming model. Hyundai has announced that it would be called the Hyundai Bayon. The Bayon is expected to be a compact SUV/crossover vehicle. The model would be the replacement for the i20 Active in some markets and Hyundai would position it below the Kona. While in North America and India, the Venue is the entry-level model to Hyundai’s SUV range. The Bayon would be Hyundai’s offering of similar nature in European markets. Hyundai claims that name ‘Bayon’ is derived from the French city of Bayonne.

The teaser image released by Hyundai reveals an obscure shot of the tail lamp of the vehicle. The Bayon will sport a boomerang-shaped LED element on the tail lamp. The model is expected to be based on the platform that underpins the new-generation Hyundai i20.

The European markets, the Bayon is likely to be offered with the same engine options as the i20 is in Europe. It would be offered with 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which develops 84hp or the option of a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol with 118hp. The latter would likely be offered with a mild-hybrid system as well. As for transmissions, there would be a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. Another variation of Hyundai’s iMT is also expected to be on the cards.

In terms of competition, the Bayon would compete against the likes of the Ford Puma, Toyota Yaris Cross and the likes in Europe. The model is scheduled to go on sale sometime in the middle of 2021. The launch of the Bayon in India is not at all likely as the Venue will be fighting in the same space. The Bayon is designed specifically for the Europan market to meet the needs and requirements of the demographic.

