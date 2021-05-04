Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai has released pre-launch teaser images of its upcoming smallest SUV. Codenamed the Hyundai AX1, it will position itself below the Hyundai Venue.

The small SUV segment is projecting growth, which is why many automakers like Hyundai and Tata Motors are building new models to feed the demand. Hyundai has released a brand new teaser for its upcoming micro SUV. Codenamed the Hyundai AX1, the Korean automaker has released two obscure images to tease the model’s arrival. It is currently unclear whether the reveal will see an initial concept, or the final production model being showcased. But it does confirm the spy images that surfaced recently suggesting Hyundai is working on an SUV smaller than the Venue.

The Hyundai AX1 is expected to spawn a micro SUV which will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid. Tata Motors is also working on a model for the same segment based on the Tata HBX concept which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Usually, Hyundai is known to bridge the gaps between two segments. It is likely that the AX1 would be a touch premium and would position itself to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV 100 NXT.

The images themselves reveal very little as a whole. But we can make out some funky design cues for the front facia with a circular headlamp and an O-ring LED DRL. It will use the new split headlamp design found on the latest-gen Hyundai SUVs Additionally, the front grille will most likely use a triangular mesh pattern. The tail lamps have a sleek arrangement with a triangle/hexagonal pattern within the LED setup. The car’s door handles are expected to be positioned on the C-Pillars. From the spy images, we can also decipher that it could feature 6-spoke alloy wheels.

None of the technical specifications has been confirmed as yet. But it is expected that the AX1 would either feature a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, or a T-GDI version of it as well. It is also possible that it could borrow the 1.2-litre petrol unit from the Grand i10 Nios. A manual transmission is expected to be standard with an automated manual or even a Hyundai new IMT could be offered.

This teaser currently relates to the model’s international debut. Its India arrival is only expected later. Hyundai India is yet to confirm the model’s launch. However, the earliest the AX1 would arrive in India is late 2021, or sometime in the middle of 2022.

Image Source: Facebook

