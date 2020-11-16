Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

The engine will most likely be the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that is currently in use in the Nios, Aura, and Venue. The iMT could trickle down here though using the in-house developed AMT might make the car more affordable.

By:November 16, 2020 5:17 PM
Image credit: autotimesnews.com

MIcro-SUVs are the in-thing. While the bigger or compact SUVs are winning everyone the world over, the smaller ones are not to be left behind. While the Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as Mahindra KUV100 may not be a runaway hit in India, elsewhere they are much in demand. Hyundai India has expressed earlier that they are keen on developing an electric vehicle for our market. While the brand may be evaluating its Indian small electric car entry, there are images of the micro-SUV, probably in its ICE form, on a transporter bed in Korea by autotimesnews.com. The vehicle had camouflage on it which means it could be headed for road testing conditions. The silhouette though is visible and is eerily similar to what Hyundai has with the Venue compact SUV. In short, more of an upright stance and with chunky wheels.

The micro-SUV has been codenamed as AX1. There could be LED DRLs above the headlamp. The latter is placed near the front bumper, much like the Venue’s. This AX1, in production form, will likely have a pinched bonnet. The alloy wheels very much look like the ones from the second-gen Hyundai Elite i20. The windows appear to be prominently placed as well and give one a large as well as commanding view. While the look of the rear may be debatable, we won’t be surprised to find LEDs there.

Image credit: autotimesnews.com

This is a Hyundai. Expect the best of features like wireless charging, sunroof, digital instrument console and more. The engine will most likely be the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that is currently in use in the Nios, Aura, and Venue. The iMT could trickle down here though using the in-house developed AMT might make the car more affordable. There will also be the 5-speed manual.

This car will be positioned between the Hyundai Santro and the Nios. It will most likely be launched in India at the 2022 Auto Expo. As of now, this car is yet to be spotted on Indian roads, doing its test rounds.

Image source: autotimesnews.com

