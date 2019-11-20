Hyundai Aura engine line-up confirmed: Will get BS6 powerful, turbocharged petrol motor

Hyundai Motor India has announced officially that the upcoming replacement for the Xcent sub-compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura will be offered with three engine options, The Hyundai Aura will be launched in India soon and it is confirmed to be offered with two petrol engine along with a diesel offering, all of which meet BS6 emission standards

The Hyundai Aura will be based on the recently introduced Grand i10 Nios, and will come with the same 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine This engine will be the primary offering with the Aura and will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an option of a 5-speed AMT automatic. The diesel will also be borrowed from the Nios hatchback being the 1.2-litre U2 CRDi motor which will also come with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

What is interesting is that Hyundai will also offer the Aura with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV. However, the 1.0-litre engine will come only with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the motor is also offered with a 7-speed DCT auto box.

Hyundai has not revealed the official performance numbers for the Aura as yet. However, for the 1.2-litre standard offering engines, the performance are expected to be identical to the Nios hatchback. However, due to the added weight, fuel economy figures may be different.

As for the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged GDI petrol, the engine develops 118bhp at 6000 rpm and 172Nm of torque from 1500 rpm. In the venue, the engine does come with a 6-speed manual transmission, but the Aura will feature a 5-speed unit instead.

The Aura is expected to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 scheduled to be held in February. The Aura will replace the Scent as a slightly more premium offering and will directly go up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo.