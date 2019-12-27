Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specs, interior and features compared!

Hyundai is all set to launch the Aura sub-four-meter sedan in India soon. This is going to be the next-generation iteration of the Xcent. Though the Xcent will continue to retail in Indian affixed with the suffix "Prime" for fleet operators, the Aura will take its place and take the battle to the current segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Xcent and the Dzire used to trade punches in the recent past, however, with the introduction of the later's new-gen iteration, the sales for the former started to dwindle despite it getting a minor facelift. With the Aura though, Hyundai looks to regain the lost ground, but will it be able to?

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Prices

Hyundai is yet to reveal the prices of the Aura. However, we expect them to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, at the moment, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire fall in the range of Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine Specifications

Hyundai will be offering the Aura with three engine options. These include two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol engine line-up of the Aura includes a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, unit which is good for 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged unit as well which is good for 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine available in the Aura is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit which is good for 74 hp of power along with 190 Nm of peak torque. All these engines are BS6 compliant and paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.2-litre diesel will also get a 5-speed AMT as an optional extra.

Moving on to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, it comes with one petrol and one diesel engine option. There is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit which is good for 84 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.3-litre unit, good for 75 hp of power along with 190 Nm of peak torque. The Dzire comes with a 5-speed manual as well as a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Only the petrol engine in the Dzire is BS6 compliant.

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions

The Hyundai Aura measures 3995 mm in length, 1680 mm in width and 1520 mm in height. The Aura has a wheelbase of 2450 mm. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire measures 3995 mm in length, 1735 mm in width and 1515 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2450 mm.

Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features

The feature list of the Hyundai Aura includes:

Projector headlamps

Projector fog-lamps

LED daytime running lights

R15 diamond cut alloy wheels

Wireless charger

Leather-wrapped gear-knob

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys sound system

USB charger

The feature list of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire includes:

Projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

Automatic climate control

R14 alloy wheels

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

USB charger