Hyundai Aura variant line-up, colour options revealed ahead of launch!

Hyundai Aura sub-four-meter sedan is going to launch in India on the 21st of January this year. The South Korean automaker has commenced the bookings of the same at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Not only this, but the company has also revealed the complete variant line-up of the Aura as well along with the colour options that the going to be made available in. In the petrol derivative, the Hyundai Aura will be available in a total of 8 variants. In the diesel derivative, the Aura will be available in 4 variants.

The petrol variant line-up of the Hyundai Aura will include:

1.0-litre Turbo GDI MT (SX+)

1.2-litre AMT Kappa (S)

1.2-litre AMT Kappa (SX+)

1.2-litre MT CNG (S)

1.2-litre MT Kappa (E)

1.2-litre MT Kappa (S)

1.2-litre MT Kappa (SX)

1.2-litre MT Kappa (SX(O))

The diesel variant line-up of the Hyundai Aura will include:

1.2-litre AMT (S)

1.2-litre AMT (SX+)

1.2-litre MT (S)

1.2-litre MT (SX(O))

As standard, the Hyundai Aura's variants will be available in Red, White, Silver, Grey, Blue and Brown colour options. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDI MT (SX+), however, will be available only in Red, White and Silver colour options. The 1.2-litre MT CNG (S) variant will be available only in White, Silver, Grey and Brown colour options. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre MT Kappa (E) will be available in White and Grey colour options.

The Hyundai Aura will be offered with three engine options. These include two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine line-up includes a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine capable of churning out 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well, capable of churning out 100 hp along with 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine line-up includes a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder unit good for 74 hp of power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT unit. All the engines in the Aura will be BS6 compliant.

Prices of the Hyundai Aura are expected to fall in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor.