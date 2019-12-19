Hyundai Aura Unveil Live: Features, Specs, Color, Variants, Mileage, Images of Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival!

Hyundai Aura, the second-generation iteration of the Xcent, is all set to be unveiled today. It is based on the Grand i10 Nios and will compete in the compact sedan segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and the Tata Tigor. The South-Korean automaker recently revealed the design sketches of the Aura which gave us a glimpse on as to what we can expect from the exterior design of this vehicle. Majorly, the Hyundai Aura will be identical to the Nios, the only major difference will be towards the rear. Also, we expect the Aura to have an identical cabin layout as the Nios. Not only this, the two cars are likely to share engine line-up as well. Here we bring you Hyundai Aura unveil live coverage straight from the event!

