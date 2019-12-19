Hyundai Aura sedan unveiled: Impressive design, BS6 engines, great features!

Hyundai India today finally unveiled its all-new sedan Aura, which will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios but features extensive changes to the design. The company has only showcased the exterior of the car at the unveil and it looks a lot better than most sub-compact sedans on sale.

The Hyundai Aura features impressive design and an all BS6 engine line-up in addition to many segment-first features. The Hyundai Aura will come with a 1.2-litre Kappa T-GDI petrol engine which is tuned to develop 81hp and 113Nm. The new 1.2-litre ECOTORQ diesel engine in the Aura generates 74hp and 190Nm of torque. Both these engines are offered with either a 5-speed manual as standard or the option of a 5-speed AMY automatic. Hyundai will also offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well which can develop a maximum power output of 99hp and 171 Nm of torque, however, it will only be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. There will also be a CNG option for the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The interior of the Aura build on the car it is based on - the recently introduced Grand i10 Nios. At the centre of the dash, you find an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto that feeds the sound out through a set of Arkamys Premium Sound system. The driver gets a 5.3-inch speedometer and MID and the Aura also offer wireless charging for mobile devices. The cabin also gets bronze colour inserts for a contrasting look. Hyundai has also engineered the Aura to be a refined and comfortable vehicle to travel in. Special work has gone in to make the vehicle more spacious in terms of dimensions and also improve NVH levels as well as safety.

Coming to the exterior of the Aura, from the front, the Aura looks pretty much identical to the Nios. It features a set of projector headlamps and fog lights, twin LED DRLs placed on the top corners of the cascading front grille. The Aura sits on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels while at the back is where things get more interesting. The blacked-out C-Pillar from the Nios is carried over and the tail lamps are brand new with a ‘Z’ shaped LED set up.

The boot capacity of the Aura is claimed to measure at 402-litres which is more than what is offered from rivals. The Aura competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Volkswagen Ameo.