Hyundai Aura: What else could you Dzire?

The new Hyundai Aura has an interesting engine—998cc turbo GDi petrol. For its size, the acceleration is intense; for the car’s proportions, the handling is decent … you only wish this particular variant had a rebel-like personality as well. We drive this variant, and two others, near Indore.

What is the Aura?

The Xcent by Hyundai was a good compact sedan, but it didn’t have the ‘aura’ to attract personal car buyers as much as, say, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire did. Enter the Aura—the new sedan based on Grand i10 NIOS.

What defines its design?

If the Xcent looked like a Grand i10 with a boot, the Aura appears more aerodynamic—the boot is neatly integrated with the body. While the front and the rear have a love-me-or-hate-me design, the side profile stands out. The top-end variants come with a R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels, which look stunning.

How is the cabin?

Cabin quality has long been Hyundai’s forte, and the Aura probably has the neatest cabin design in its segment. The placement of the central touchscreen is similar to what you find in Kia Seltos. There is good storage space, including parcel tray, smartphone tray, cup-holders, one-litre bottle holders. The cabin is bright, and outside visibility from every seat is good—thanks to thin A-pillar, large tailgate glass and big ORVMs. Rear seat offers good thigh support and has space for three adults.

Which engines power it?

Choices are the 1186cc CRDi diesel engine (74bhp, 190Nm, 25.4kpl), the 1197cc petrol (82bhp, 114Nm, 20.5kpl) and the wicked 998cc turbo GDi petrol (99bhp, 172Nm, 20.5kpl). All are BS6-compliant. Interestingly, while there were murmurs that with BS6 norms small diesel engines will become prohibitively expensive, in the Aura the difference between the petrol and diesel is Rs 1.18 lakh (in case of the BS4 Dzire it is Rs 1 lakh).

How does it drive?

1197cc petrol: The cabin is quiet. The steering feedback—the mechanical signals the front tyres send to the steering wheel—is accurate, and you feel every bump and dip in the road. The clutch, however, is way too light. On the highway, this engine is still not in the same league as that of the Dzire, which is far more responsive.

1186cc diesel: Hyundai diesel engines are excellent—in terms of mileage and performance—and the Aura diesel is no different. The cabin is a bit noisy, though.

998cc turbo petrol: Shift into first gear, release the clutch and press the accelerator … in under a second you might feel everything around you is being fast-forwarded—that powerful it is. It rattles the cabin, yes, but it also makes the Aura the best driver’s car in this segment. AMT is offered in both petrol and diesel; the turbo petrol comes only with a manual gearbox.

Is it the best compact sedan?

Among other things, the Aura is an attempt by Hyundai to trump the Dzire, and it succeeds in some areas. For example, its steering inputs are better, it has a more comfortable rear seat, the cabin feels more premium and has more usable storage spaces. But then it doesn’t appear to have a similar road presence as the Dzire, and the 1197cc Hyundai petrol engine doesn’t have the oomph of the Maruti. The diesel is comparable, though. The 998cc turbo petrol is a class apart, definitely.

The Aura is priced, ex-showroom, Rs 5.8-7.86 lakh for the petrol, Rs 7.74-9.04 lakh for the diesel, but the one to choose has to be the turbo petrol—it’s only available in the SX+ trim, and is priced Rs 8.55 lakh.

(For this review, we drove the top-end variants of the Aura; some features mentioned here aren’t available in all variants.)