Hyundai Aura officially teased: Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival sets-off on a pan India test run!

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recently announced that the Nios based sub-compact sedan, the next-generation derivative of the Xcent, is going to be called as the Aura. The Chennai based carmaker has now released an official teaser of the vehicle, as it flagged off a prototype of the same on a pan India test run. Hyundai says that the test mule will traverse across India and start with endurance testing in the Indian Peninsular Region, moving on to the Deserts , on to the Himalayas and followed by the country's coastlines.

The Hyundai Aura is expected to arrive in India sometime next year. Just like the Xcent was a derivative of the Grand i10, the Aura too will exist as a compact-sedan derivative of the Grand i10 Nios. Based on the spy shots circulating on the internet, we can say for sure that the design of the Aura, apart from the rear fascia, will be almost identical to the Nios hatchback.

Similarly, the cabin of the Hyundai Aura is expected to be identical to the Nios hatchback. It will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a dual-tone colour scheme. Expect the Aura to have a slightly different colour combination in comparison to the Nios. That said, as far as the features and creature comforts are concerned, both the cars are expected to have an identical list.

As far as the engine specifications are concerned, the Hyundai Aura is likely to share the same with the Nios hatchback as well. The petrol derivative will get a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine capable of churning out 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine on offer as well. This engine has been tuned to churn out 74 hp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engine will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there will be a 5-speed AMT on offer as well.

The Hyundai Aura will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and the Tata Tigor.